India men's cricket team is undergoing a wind of change with new stars putting up their hands to take the Indian cricket forward. Rohit Sharma still remains the captain across formats. But with India scheduled to play non-stop cricket, we might have scenarios where two Indian teams are playing at the same time, across formats. In that case, BCCI selectors will have to make 2 to 3 captains. In last one year, at least four players have already captained India including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. In the upcoming India vs Ireland T20s, Hardik Pandya will lead. The selectors will have to pick a captain between In Hardik, Rahul and Pant and these days a sort of trial is going on. While KL is the front-runner, Pant is also in line and Hardik has made his case stronger with good show in IPL 2022. The Indian team management will have eyes on how he does as India skipper vs the Irish team.

Late blitz from Hardik Pandya propels India to a strong total _#INDvSA | _ Scorecard: https://t.co/D27enNLaIv pic.twitter.com/rC8iuLP8Wf — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2022

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels Hardik is among the most valuable players going around in the world and that he should be leading the team in future and not KL Rahul. "He is the most valuable T20 cricketer going around in world cricket right now. Hardik Pandya should be captain of this T20 team in front of Rahul," Hogg said.

Hogg also said that Hardik is one such player who likes overcoming tough moments on the pitch. He is some who is ready for any challenge and is adaptable as well. "He wants those tough moments when his team's back is against the wall, he wants to go out there and deliver, whether it's with bat or ball. He is adaptable: the other night he came into those final overs and was able to find the boundary from ball one. Not many people can do that. And he can go up and do a job at the top of the order if they lose early wickets as well," said the former Aussie spinner.

India will play Ireland in 2-match series that starts on June 26 at Malahide Cricket Club stadium. The second T20 will played at the same venue on June 28. The matches will start at 9 pm IST.