India vs Ireland 2nd T20: Ruturaj Gaikwad Sticks To THIS Advice From MS Dhoni After Second T20I Fifty, WATCH

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up his second T20I fifty, smashing 58 off 43 balls to set up 33-run win over Ireland in the second T20I game in Malahide, Dublin, on Sunday. India’s win means Jasprit Bumrah’s side have clinched the three-match T20I series with one game to spare on Wednesday.

Gaikwad credited advice from his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni for his success in international cricket. “Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) always says to take it one game at a time and don't worry about the future. I don’t check social media and hear things about what anyone is saying about me. This is one of the traits that I’ve learnt at CSK,” Gaikwad said after the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday.

Many believe that Ruturaj Gaikwad is the next logical captain of five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions CSK once MS Dhoni decides to retire. Asked about his thoughts on leadership, Gaikwad said, “Leadership for me is to give maximum confidence to the 10 other players. I make sure to step in their shoes and think about what they're going through. It's very important to back players and back their plans.”



The Indian opener admitted that the pitch at the Village Stadium in Malahide in the second T20I was a bit on the slower side, and the team is happy to win the series against a competitive Ireland side. “The pitch was on the slower side due to the rain overnight, and the incessant downpour in the past couple of days has made it a bit damp. It was touch on the slower side, and there was a spongy tennis ball bounce. Back of the length was difficult to negotiate, I felt the slower ones and the cutters were difficult to hit on this wicket,” Gaikwad said at the post-match press conference.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the vice-captain of the Indian T20I side for the three-match series against Ireland. The India opener was quick to praise ‘Player of the Match’ Rinku Singh – who provided the finishing touches in the second T20I on Sunday.

“Rinku is already everyone’s favourite in the IPL. The way he has batted in the IPL, he has shown a lot of maturity. I think one of the standout things about him is that he doesn’t attack from ball one. He gives himself time, no matter what the situation is. He always assesses the condition and then starts to take on the bowlers,” he said.