India vs Nepal, Asian Games Weather Update: Will Rain Spoil play Spoilsport in IND vs NEP Match?
With both teams boasting talented squads, the India vs Nepal clash promises to be a gripping encounter. Cricket fans can only hope that the weather gods remain kind, allowing us to witness this exciting showdown between neighbouring nations at the Asian Games.
The much-anticipated clash between India and Nepal in the Quarter-finals of the Asian Games cricket competition is set to take place on October 3 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. Cricket enthusiasts on both sides of the border are eagerly awaiting this exciting encounter. As the date draws near, let's take a closer look at the weather conditions and pitch report that might influence the outcome of this thrilling match.
Weather Report
Cricket matches are often at the mercy of the elements, and fans are anxious to know if rain will play spoilsport in this crucial encounter. According to the latest weather reports, there's some good news on the horizon. The threat of rain is minimal, and the skies are expected to remain clear during the match hours.
The temperature in Hangzhou is expected to hover in the mid-20s, providing ideal playing conditions for the players. However, one aspect that could come into play is the wind. Strong winds are anticipated during the match, which could assist the new ball bowlers in generating swing, adding an extra dimension to the contest.
With the weather seemingly in favour of an uninterrupted game, fans can look forward to a thrilling contest between India and Nepal.
Pitch Report
The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou has its own unique characteristics. One of the most noticeable aspects of the pitch is its lack of pace. The ball tends to keep low, making it challenging for batsmen to score freely. However, experienced and well-set batters should find ways to navigate these conditions and put runs on the board.
Another crucial factor to consider is the size of the boundaries. The small boundaries at this venue can have a significant impact on the game. Captains winning the toss might prefer to bowl first, restricting the opposition's total and then chasing down a manageable target. The strategy employed by the toss-winning captain could be a game-changer, so the toss will be crucial in determining the course of the match.
As the excitement builds for the India vs Nepal Quarter-final clash in the Asian Games, both teams will be keeping a close eye on the weather and pitch conditions. With clear skies and a challenging pitch, cricket fans can expect an enthralling contest between these two cricketing nations.
Full Squads
India:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rahul Tripathi
Tilak Varma
Rinku Singh
Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)
Washington Sundar
Shahbaz Ahmed
Ravi Bishnoi
Avesh Khan
Arshdeep Singh
Mukesh Kumar
Akash Deep
Shivam Dube
Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)
Nepal:
Rohit Paudel (C)
Aasif Sheikh
Kushal Bhurtel
Kushal Malla
Sandeep Jora
Binod Bhandari
Dipendra Singh Airee
Bibek Yadav
Gulshan Jha
Karan KC
Sompal Kami
Sandeep Lamichhane
Pratish GC
Lalit Rajbanshi
Avinash Bohara.
