India vs Nepal, Asian Games Weather Update: Will Rain Spoil play Spoilsport in IND vs NEP Match?

The much-anticipated clash between India and Nepal in the Quarter-finals of the Asian Games cricket competition is set to take place on October 3 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. Cricket enthusiasts on both sides of the border are eagerly awaiting this exciting encounter. As the date draws near, let's take a closer look at the weather conditions and pitch report that might influence the outcome of this thrilling match.

Weather Report

Cricket matches are often at the mercy of the elements, and fans are anxious to know if rain will play spoilsport in this crucial encounter. According to the latest weather reports, there's some good news on the horizon. The threat of rain is minimal, and the skies are expected to remain clear during the match hours.

The temperature in Hangzhou is expected to hover in the mid-20s, providing ideal playing conditions for the players. However, one aspect that could come into play is the wind. Strong winds are anticipated during the match, which could assist the new ball bowlers in generating swing, adding an extra dimension to the contest.

With the weather seemingly in favour of an uninterrupted game, fans can look forward to a thrilling contest between India and Nepal.

Pitch Report

The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou has its own unique characteristics. One of the most noticeable aspects of the pitch is its lack of pace. The ball tends to keep low, making it challenging for batsmen to score freely. However, experienced and well-set batters should find ways to navigate these conditions and put runs on the board.

Another crucial factor to consider is the size of the boundaries. The small boundaries at this venue can have a significant impact on the game. Captains winning the toss might prefer to bowl first, restricting the opposition's total and then chasing down a manageable target. The strategy employed by the toss-winning captain could be a game-changer, so the toss will be crucial in determining the course of the match.

As the excitement builds for the India vs Nepal Quarter-final clash in the Asian Games, both teams will be keeping a close eye on the weather and pitch conditions. With clear skies and a challenging pitch, cricket fans can expect an enthralling contest between these two cricketing nations.

Full Squads

India:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rahul Tripathi

Tilak Varma

Rinku Singh

Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper)

Washington Sundar

Shahbaz Ahmed

Ravi Bishnoi

Avesh Khan

Arshdeep Singh

Mukesh Kumar

Akash Deep

Shivam Dube

Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)

Nepal:

Rohit Paudel (C)

Aasif Sheikh

Kushal Bhurtel

Kushal Malla

Sandeep Jora

Binod Bhandari

Dipendra Singh Airee

Bibek Yadav

Gulshan Jha

Karan KC

Sompal Kami

Sandeep Lamichhane

Pratish GC

Lalit Rajbanshi

Avinash Bohara.