What Happens If India vs New Zealand Semifinal Match In Cricket World Cup 2023 Gets Washed Out?

As the cricket fever intensifies in the ICC World Cup 2023, the looming threat of rain casting a shadow over crucial matches raises intriguing questions. One such scenario that cricket enthusiasts are contemplating is the possibility of the India vs New Zealand semifinal getting washed out. Let's delve into the potential outcomes and ramifications.

India's Dominance

Spearheaded by Rohit Sharma, the Indian Cricket team has showcased dominance in the tournament, securing the top spot in the points table with an impressive 16 points and a net run rate (NRR) of (+)2.456. With this stellar performance, they became the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

Semifinal Contenders

Joining India in the semifinals are Pat Cummins' Australia and Temba Bavuma's South Africa, each with their own set of accomplishments and challenges. As Australia faces Bangladesh, the date and place for the second semifinal are yet to be determined, adding an extra layer of anticipation.

Potential India vs New Zealand Clash

While Pakistan is still in contention, the likelihood of a clash between India and New Zealand looms large. New Zealand, with a NRR of (+)0.743 and 10 points, seems poised to be India's opponent in the semifinals.

The Rain Factor

Cricket fans are well aware that rain could play spoilsport, disrupting the much-anticipated clash. In case the rains intervene, the rules stipulate that the team higher on the points table will advance to the final. This means that if the India vs New Zealand semifinal is washed out, India will progress based on their superior points and NRR.