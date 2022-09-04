IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Former India captain Virat Kohli has found a semblance of form after scoring an unbeaten 59 in the last Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong last week. Kohli scored a scratchy 35 in the last match against Pakistan as he gets ready to face off against Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday (September 4).

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif made a huge statement that Kohli will never be as good as Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav when it comes to T20 cricket. Rashid Latif, while talking to a Pakistani news channel said, “No one is even close to Virat Kohli in ODIs, but he has never been a good T20 player. He has a good average, but not strike rate.”

Not only this Rashid also brought up his form in the IPL and questioned Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) never winning the trophy. “It is not a matter whether Virat Kohli plays slow or fast. He starts hitting after playing 30-35 balls. Rohit Sharma is the kind of player that utilizes powerplay. Virat can never become Suryakumar Yadav or Rohit Sharma. His style of play remains the same in RCB as well, that's why he could never become a champion,” Latif added.

Good win today. A special knock by SKY. We'll keep going. pic.twitter.com/wbSBWqLzOU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 31, 2022

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong, which included one four and three sixes. Kohli has scored 3,402 runs in 101 T20 Internationals at an average of 50.77. He has also scored 31 fifties in this format. His best score is 94 not out. His strike rate is 137.12.

Meanwhile, ahead of the high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Kohli was seen sweating it out along with his teammates in Dubai, wearing a high-altitude mask during his training.

Kohli was captured running on the ground while wearing a high-altitude mask.A high-altitude training mask helps one re-create conditions of high altitude when he cannot physically go high above sea level. It is used by professional athletes and players to achieve the benefits they might achieve while training at such high altitudes.

(with ANI inputs)