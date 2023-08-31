India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Addition Has Made Us Very Strong, Says Mohammed Shami

Jasprit Bumrah has made an impressive comeback into the Indian team after a gap of almost 11 months. Bumrah led Team India to a 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland this month ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Mohammed Shami, who was given a break from the limited-overs series against West Indies and Ireland, will be back for Team India in Asia Cup 2023 and will partner Jasprit Bumrah with the new-ball. In an exclusive conversation with Star Sports, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami offered insights into his approach towards high-stakes tournaments like the Asia Cup 2023.

Shami’s perspective on preparation, focus, and team dynamics shed light on the mind-set of a seasoned cricketer in the lead-up to crucial matches. Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Shami said, “For big games, there is always preparation as we have practiced in the training camp. I don't think we have to analyze too much into the situation, we have the skill and the bowling lineup, so we don't have to think too much. But I have to say one thing, whenever one-day matches come, there has to be focus. So to be focused and to have proper planning.”



Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/UsM5ypb5Ib — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 30, 2023

With a steady belief in the team’s skill and bowling lineup, Shami emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and adhering to well-structured planning during one-day matches. His unwavering commitment to giving his all, regardless of his role, underlines the collective determination within the squad. Shami’s thoughts also extend to the impact of key players like Jasprit Bumrah on the team’s strength, particularly in the white-ball format.

“Depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I’m always on. I don't have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I don’t have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami & Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management on who will play. There is only one goal, to go and give our 100%, the result will come running to us if we give our 100 per cent. So it is very important to focus and execute, it’s a very simple plan. There is too much talk about the white ball or red ball, if you bowl in the right areas I don't think that there is any difficulty in any ball.

“For a long time we didn’t have Jassi (Bumrah), so we felt the loss of a good player like him. You sometimes feel like ‘I wish this player was there’, to make your combination set. So having Jassi, especially in the white-ball format, has made our bowling very strong. So you know having Jassi in the team has made us stronger, he’s looking fit and he’s playing well, hopefully, we have a good Asia Cup,” the Punjab Kings pacer added.