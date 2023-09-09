India's opening batter Shubman Gill celebrated his 24th birthday with his friends in Indian cricket team. His teammate Kuldeep Yadav shared a video on social media of the cake-cutting ceremont. The India spinner also shared a photo of Shubman's face covered with the cake. In the video, one could see the the emerging star cut the cake with his teammates around him. Ishan Kishan, a very good friend of Shubman, could be seen making the arrangement of the cake cutting ceremony.

It has almost become like a ritual in the Indian team these days that the cake is smashed on the face of the birthday boy. Over the years, we have seen this happen to the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among others. Last Friday, it was the turn of Shubman to get covered in cake.

Watch Shubman Gill's birthday celebrations below:

Colombo's twilight witnessed Team India's focused training session, as they gear up for the much-awaited clash against Pakistan this Sunday! __#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/oiJZG8cdUL — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 8, 2023

Coming back to cricket in Asia Cup 2023, Shubman did not have a great start in the tournament. He scored just 10 off 32 balls in India's opening game vs Pakistan in Kandy. He had taken time to adjust to the conditions and the pace attack but was done in by a peach from Haris Rauf that castled his stumps. In the next match vs Nepal, Gill stroked a majestic 62-ball 67 to regain his touch. His innings included 8 fours an 1 six respectively and was played with some authority.

But that was a low-ranked Nepal. Pakistan are a completely different beast. Performing well against them matters and that is what Gill must intend to do when he takes the crease in the Super 4 clash vs the arch-rivals at Colombo on September 4.

In case you did not know, Gill also achieved the record of fastest to reach 1500 ODI runs, taking just 29 innings to reach there. He is a quality batter and a future Indian batting star. With a double hundred already to his name and hundreds across all formats, he has the making of a superstar. Gill must ensure he raises his games in the big tournaments such as Asia Cups and World Cups to do wonders for his career and more importantly for the team.