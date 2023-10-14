In a thrilling turn of events during the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match, former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli stole the spotlight, not with his bat but with a fashion faux pas. Kohli was spotted donning the wrong jersey at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, adding an unexpected comic twist to this high-stakes encounter.

The Jersey Mismatch

As both India and Pakistan took the field for this highly anticipated clash, fans and fellow players couldn't help but notice that Virat Kohli was wearing India's regular ODI jersey with white shoulder stripes, instead of the tricolour stripes, as required during the national anthem. The mismatch quickly went viral, with photos circulating across social media platforms.

Virat Kohli's jersey mishap occurred at a time when both teams were standing for the national anthems, creating a moment of levity amidst the intense rivalry and pressure that surrounds an India-Pakistan World Cup match. Kohli's unintentional attire blunder served as a light-hearted distraction from the gravity of the game.

Kohli's Quick Realization

Kohli, ever the professional, quickly realized his wardrobe malfunction and dashed back to the dressing room to correct his mistake. Once properly attired in India's tricolour jersey, he rejoined his team on the field. India, having won the toss, decided to bowl first against Pakistan in their third match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

A Highly Anticipated Clash

With both India and Pakistan boasting two victories each in the tournament, this match was highly anticipated. The Narendra Modi Stadium was filled with over 1,32,000 fans, creating an electric atmosphere. In previous ODI World Cups, India held a dominant 7-0 record against Pakistan, making this clash even more intriguing.

Playing XIs

India's playing XI for the match featured Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan, sticking with their winning combination, fielded Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.