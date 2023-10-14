'Chachu Selector, Captain Is Dost': Imam-ul-Haq Brutally TROLLED After Poor Fielding And Batting In IND Vs PAK Clash

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq faced brutally trolling after poor show in the match against India. Imam scored just 36 off 38 balls that included 6 boundaries. He got the start but yet again failed to convert it into a big hundred. The problem with his batting remains his strike rate. The pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium was made for batters, with not a single blade of grass visible on the surface. But Imam and other Pakistani batters could not capitalise on the conditions and got bowled out for 191 on the board.

In the field too, Imam displayed poor fielding skills. The Pakistan fans trolled him brutally when he missed a simple save near the ropes. Rohit Sharma hit a cover drive and Imam even dived near the boundary but ended up messing it all up.

Take a look at the reactions below:

@Lenskart_com can you give Imam-Ul-Haq a good pair of Specs after #INDvsPAK

He can't see the bowl neither while batting nor by fielding. October 14, 2023

A girl reacts to Imam Ul Haq miss fielding which went for a four from the bat of Captain Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/t37zRNytGG — Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) October 14, 2023

Pakistan's batting performance left much to be desired, with only Babar Azam managing to score a fifty in the innings. The rest of the batting order struggled to cope with India's disciplined bowling attack. The Indian seamers and spinners created relentless pressure, picking up wickets at regular intervals, and restricting Pakistan to a below-par total. Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, displayed grit and determination, reaching his half-century with class and resilience. However, his efforts were not enough to steer his team to a competitive score. India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, ensured that the Pakistan innings never gained momentum.

India's response was clinical and composed, as their top-order batsmen displayed remarkable consistency. With Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli anchoring the innings, and Rohit Sharma providing fireworks, India cruised to the target with seven wickets in hand. The win not only secured two crucial points for India but also ignited celebrations across the nation.

This victory will undoubtedly be remembered as a testament to India's superior cricketing prowess and Pakistan's need for batting revival. As the tournament progresses, cricket fans can only anticipate more thrilling encounters and epic moments on the field.

Pakistan's next assignment is against Australia in World Cup 2023. That match will be played at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. They will need to lift themselves up before it is too late in the tournament.