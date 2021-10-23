India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni prepares Virat Kohli and team for marquee clash, see pics

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to have transitioned smoothly into the role of mentor of the Virat Kohli-led side during the ICC T20 World Cup, as the veteran cricketer was seen giving throw-downs to the players ahead of the 'Super 12' game against Pakistan here on Sunday (October 24).

Dhoni was recently appointed mentor of the side as India aim to wrest back the T20 World Cup title they won in 2007, defeating Pakistan in the final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) enlisted Dhoni's services as he was in the UAE guiding Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League title.

The Indian cricket board on Friday posted pictures of Dhoni giving throw-downs to players even as India coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun were seen watching the action from a distance. Later, Dhoni also gave wicketkeeping tips to young Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant.

The BCCI posted pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Revealing #TeamIndia's latest throwdown specialist!" Dhoni was also seen in animated discussion with India players during the warm-up games against England and Australia, which the 2007 T20 World Cup champions won by big margins.

An India-Pakistan game in a cricket World Cup isn't just about playing to the best of one's ability, it is also about keeping calm and not letting the occasion get to the youngsters in the team. And this is exactly where MS Dhoni's presence has helped Virat Kohli's boys.

Speaking to ANI, source in the know of developments in the team management said Dhoni's addition as mentor for the T20 World Cup has been a huge positive with the former skipper's room being the go-to place for everyone, be it for serious talks or banter to help relax the mind before the first game of the tournament.

"We start with the game against Pakistan and Dhoni's presence has seen the whole dressing room wear a calm look. His room is obviously the bonding zone for the players and you can always expect him to come up with the answers to the queries of the youngsters and it hasn't been any different this time going into the T20 World Cup.

"This team has some of the most talented players in the country, but big-match experience is something that can only come with time and there isn't much of that in this team apart from the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami and a couple others. The youngsters need that big brother figure in the team to give them a calming influence when they walk out to the middle," the source explained.

This would be India's first World Cup campaign since Dhoni retired in 2020.