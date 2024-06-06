India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Date, Time In India, Ticket Prices, Free Live Streaming, Squads, Venue, And More Details Here

The biggest match of the T20 World Cup 2024 is set to take place between Pakistan and India at Nassau County Stadium in New York on June 9 (Sunday). Cricket fans are eagerly anticipating this thrilling encounter. Pakistan, last year's runners-up, will face their arch-rivals, India. Historically, Pakistan has struggled against India in T20 World Cups, losing six out of seven matches. However, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, remains optimistic, stating that the match's outcome will depend on which team stays composed.

Pakistan's recent performance has been under scrutiny due to disappointing losses against Ireland and a series defeat in England. Their drawn series against a weakened New Zealand squad has also raised concerns. The team has been undergoing significant changes, including leadership shifts, batting order adjustments, and the return of retired players.

Pakistan is known for its unpredictability, often leading to surprising victories or unexpected collapses. Their strong pace bowling attack, featuring Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and the experienced Mohammad Amir, adds excitement and unpredictability to their game plan.

Pakistan's WC Campaign Begins Today

Pakistan will kick off their Men's T20 World Cup campaign against co-hosts USA in Dallas on Thursday, June 6.

India Thrashed Ireland

India started their ICC T20 World Cup campaign impressively, securing an eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening group match in New York.

However, there are concerns for India as their skipper, Rohit Sharma, has an upper arm injury. This is worrying, especially with the crucial match against Pakistan on June 9. Despite his injury, Rohit recently became the second player after Virat Kohli to score over 4000 runs across all three formats and reached 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup, highlighting his significant contribution to Indian cricket.

With Rohit's fitness in question, the Indian team faces some anxious moments leading up to the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 9.

When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024

When to Watch IND vs PAK?

Date: June 9

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Where to Watch IND vs PAK?

Television: Star Sports Network will broadcast the match in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Live Stream: Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming for viewers in India.

IND vs PAK T20 WC 2024: Check Ticket Prices

Diamond Club

The top package at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, offering seats directly behind the wicket, high-quality food and drinks, air-conditioned comfort, opportunities to meet cricket legends, and field access before the match. Price: $10,000 (Rs 8,34,323)

Premium Club Lounges

Located behind the wicket in both the North and South Pavilions, offering great views and excellent food and drink options, including alcohol. Price: $2,500 (Rs 2,08,585.25)

Corner Club

Offers an exclusive atmosphere for up to 92 people per corner, with an outdoor buffet and bar. Price: $2,750 (Rs 2,29,413.94)