Cricket enthusiasts and fans, get ready to grab your seats for the much-awaited 2023 World Cup matches between India and their rivals, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the release of tickets for these thrilling encounters, scheduled for October 14 and October 19, respectively. Here's everything you need to know about how and when to secure your tickets.

Tickets Go Live at 8 PM

The BCCI is set to release tickets for India's upcoming matches at 8 PM today. These two crucial matches will be played at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

On their official social media platforms, the BCCI declared, "Grab your tickets for two highly anticipated upcoming India matches! Tickets for #TeamIndia #CWC23 league matches against Pakistan & Bangladesh in Ahmedabad & Pune respectively go LIVE today! 8 PM IST onwards."

What to Expect from IND vs PAK and IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup Matches?

India's cricketing giants, led by captain Rohit Sharma, are geared up to face their arch-rivals, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in these key fixtures. In their World Cup opener, India emerged victorious against five-time champions Australia, securing a six-wicket win in Chennai. This sets the stage for exciting cricketing action in the coming days.

India vs Pakistan

The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will be a remarkable moment. The last time these two teams met in the World Cup, India emerged victorious with a commanding 7-0 win record. Pakistan, however, has shown great form in the 2023 World Cup, winning against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their initial matches. Expect a high-intensity showdown as Pakistan seeks to break India's World Cup dominance.

India vs Bangladesh

India's encounter with Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup holds great significance. While India lost to Bangladesh in the 2023 Asia Cup, they secured a 28-run win in their last World Cup encounter in 2019. This game promises to be a thrilling contest, with Bangladesh looking to prove their mettle against the formidable Indian team.

Remaining Fixtures

Apart from the Pakistan and Bangladesh matches, Team India has a packed schedule in the 2023 World Cup. Here are the upcoming matches:

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India's Squad

Team India boasts a formidable squad for the tournament, including top-notch batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, versatile allrounders like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, and world-class bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav.