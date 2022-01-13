हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dale Steyn

India vs SA 3rd Test: Dale Steyn suggests free hit in Tests, says THIS

Dale Steyn’s comments came during the series-deciding final Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. 

India vs SA 3rd Test: Dale Steyn suggests free hit in Tests, says THIS
Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn. (Source: Twitter)

Former South Africa pacer and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn has suggested introducing the free hit rule in Test cricket, saying it will help the tail-enders ‘survive’ the longer overs when the bowlers bowls no-balls. In limited overs cricket, a free hit is awarded to the batting side if the bowler bowls a foot fault no ball.

For any free hit, the striker can be dismissed only under the circumstances that apply for a no ball, even if the delivery for the free hit is called wide ball. “Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket?What you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we've seen happen before?” Steyn tweeted on Wednesday (January 12).

“6 balls is Hard enough for the tail-enders facing a top class life threatening fast bowler.”

Steyn’s comments came during the series-deciding final Test between India and South Africa. The 38-year-old also lauded Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who registered the figures of 5/42, for his fifer. “Anyway, makes for a interesting discussion. Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5,” Steyn said.

Win in Australia will go down as one of the greatest in Indian cricket history: Sunil Gavaskar

Remembering India’s come-from-behind triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021 in Australia, former India captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar stated that the series will go down as ‘one of the greatest wins’ in Indian cricketing history.

Gavaskar’s comments come ahead a docuseries titled ‘Down Underdogs – India’s Greatest Comeback’ that will premiere on of Sony Sports on January 14, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of India’s historic series win.

India, led by Ajinkya Rahane after Virat Kohli flew back home for paternity leave and many first-choice picks were unavailable due to injuries, defeated Australia 2-1 in a tightly-contested four-match series.

“India’s win in Australia early last year will go down as one of the greatest wins in Indian cricket history. To pick themselves up after the dismissal with their lowest ever Test score of 36 and then to beat a rampant home team is a tribute to the determination shown by the players and the leadership roles played by the captain Rahane, coach Ravi Shastri and his support group. I was privileged to be there and see a golden chapter being written in the history of Indian cricket,” said Gavaskar.

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dale SteynIndia vs South AfricaIndia vs South Africa 2021-22India vs South Africa 3rd TestJasprit BumrahIndia vs AustraliaSunil GavaskarSunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

THU vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, 10:15 AM IST January 13

Must Watch

PT7M55S

DNA: Miracle of medical science - pig's heart in human body