The run-up to India’s five-match T20I series had TV advertisements highlighting the hosts being on the threshold of achieving a record 13-match winning streak, the most by a team in men’s T20I cricket. But as things stand now, after losing consecutive matches in New Delhi and Cuttack, India are in danger and under pressure of keeping themselves alive in the series when they face South Africa at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Rishabh Pant & Co, in the absence of many regular players, have struggled to get the wins on their side despite some positives. With just a day’s gap between Cuttack and Visakhapatnam T20Is, India don`t have much time to regroup and aim for a comeback in the series.

In New Delhi, the bowlers were unable to defend 212 while in Cuttack, an unimpressive batting show on a difficult pitch coupled with bowlers barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar lacking the cutting edge, resulted in them losing the match by four wickets on Sunday.

In both matches, Ishan Kishan has boosted his credentials to be a permanent opening option while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer have inspired little confidence in their play against fast bowlers. Hardik Pandya produced some stunning power-hitting shots in Delhi but was bamboozled by the movement from left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell in Cuttack, apart from going wicketless in both matches.

Captain Rishabh Pant fell twice while slashing outside the off-stump balls to fielders in the deep on the off-side and hasn’t been able to impress netizens with his captaincy calls. Still in his early days of learning the ropes of captaincy, Pant would be itching to make improvements and showcase them in Visakhapatnam.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20

Date and Time: June 14th 2022 (Tuesday), 7 PM IST

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

When will IND vs SA 3rd T20 match start?

IND vs SA 3rd T20 match will be played on June 14 (Tuesday).

What time IND vs SA 3rd T20 match will begin?

IND vs SA 3rd T20 match will begin at 7PM IST.

What is the venue for IND vs SA 3rd T20 match?

IND vs SA 3rd T20 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

How to watch IND vs SA 3rd T20 match Live Streaming in India?

The live telecast of IND vs SA 3rd T20 match will be available on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/ Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje