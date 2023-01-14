India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL 3rd ODI match online and on TV?

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Janaury 15. The series has already been decided. India have won both the ODIs so far. They won the first ODI by 67 runs while the second ODI was won by India by 4 wickets. The one good thing that has happened to Team India in this series is the performance of the bowlers, especially the young Indian pacers. Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik have bowled with great precision and pace. Sirak picked up 3 wickets in the 2nd ODI while Umran had scalped the same number of wickets in the first match of the series.

Not to forget, Kuldeep Yadav's extraordinary spell in the 2nd ODI. He continues to impress the Indian cricket fans and selectors with his good show in the white-ball formats. Kuldeep, after the long snub, has looked a much better bowling in the second coming. India will be hoping that the bowlers continue the good show.

A victory by 4__ wickets for #TeamIndia in the second #INDvSL ODI here in Kolkata and the series is sealed 2__-0__ __



Scorecard __ https://t.co/jm3ulz5Yr1 @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/f8HvDZRJIY— BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2023

Shreyas Iyer would like some runs in this series. He has been one of the top performers for India in the ODIs of late but in this series his bat is yet to do the talking. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be hoping they deliver a win finally in the ODI series to sign off on a good note.

When is the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on 15 January, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

When will the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss of the match at 1 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

You can watch the 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on Star Sports Network channels in different languages.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana