India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Pitch invader touches Virat Kohli’s feet in Thiruvananthapuram, check PIC

Former India captain Virat Kohli continued his terrific run of form in ODI cricket, smashing his third century in four games to set up India’s record 317-run win in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday (January 15). Kohli hammered 166 not out – his 46th ODI ton and 74th in international cricket to close in on legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricketers in India have always been treated as demi-Gods and it was no different in Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram as well. During Sri Lanka’s chase of 391 runs, a spectator invaded the field of play to touch Kohli’s feet as his teammates looked on.

As Kohli fielded in the slips, one of the fans present in the stadium invaded the field of play only to touch the former India skipper’s feet in the second innings. Kohli was initially stunned when the incident took place and was seen trying to save himself as his teammates looked on.

Kohli overtook compatriot and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to score the most centuries in home conditions. The batter reached the milestone during India’s third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

On the final ball of the 43rd over bowled by Chamika Karunaratne, Kohli took a single towards long-on to bring up his 46th ODI century, which was also his 74th international cricket century. With this, he also brought up his 21st century in his home country, the most by any cricketer in his/her home nation. Sachin had hit 20 centuries in home conditions.

He also became the first-ever player to complete 10 ODI centuries against a particular opponent. Virat has ten ODI tons against Sri Lanka. Sachin Tendulkar has 9 centuries in ODIs against Australia but failed to touch the 10-century mark against them.

Centuries from Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill helped India post a mammoth total of 390 runs against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Kohli had a stroke of luck when batting on 82, Jeffrey Vandersay misjudged a catch on the ropes and failed to grab the catch. The 34-year-old made the most of the reprieve and went on to smash his 46th ODI century.

