India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Weather Report: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport In Barbados, Check Here

Team India and West Indies are ready to lock horns once again in Barbados for the second ODI of the ongoing 3-match series on Saturday. In absence of key players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and more, their replacements have a major task to impress the skipper Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and selectors for a spot in the upcoming tournaments like Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup at home.

Before the second ODI between India and West Indies, take a look at the weather forecast of the venue where the clash will take place.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Weather Report

It has already started raining in Barbados and the chances of rain at the venue during match time are moderate. Humidity is expected to be around 80 to 85 percent with the temperature expected to be around 30 degrees Celcius.

Weakness of WI so far

West Indies batting lineup has let them down during the whole India's tour of WI so far in Tests and the one ODI game they against the Men in Blue. It has turned out to be a disaster so far for West Indies cricket, losing to a quality side but losing it with such dominance over them is just humiliating. WI batters need to pull their socks up and get the job done for their bowlers to give India some kind of competition in the remaining games of this tour. Coach Darren Sammy would be very hard with his players speaking about their recent performance. Clearly, there is no room for errors now for the West Indies.