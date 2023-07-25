India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma Knows How To Handle Youngsters, Says Ishan Kishan

Team India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan slammed his maiden half-century off just 33 balls in his quest for quick runs on Day 4 of the 2nd Test vs West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Kishan had word of praise for his Mumbai Indians teammate and captain Rohit Sharma and thanked him for providing him a ‘comfort zone’.

“He is a very experienced captain. He gives his best, how to keep players in comfort zone, don't let pressure get the better of players. In fact, when I came out to bat (in the second innings at Port of Spain), he said ‘play your game, plan your innings and don't think who has said what’,” Ishan Kishan said during a post-match media interaction on Monday.

“For a youngster, that is a huge plus point that the captain has faith in you, that I can handle the situation,” he added.



Got tips from Rishabh Pant at NCA: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan said that Rishabh Pant, the man he replaced in the India Test side for the tour of West Indies, gave him useful tips during his stay at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Pant is currently rehabilitating at the NCA after suffering a horrific car accident in December last year.

“He knows me from U-19 days... How I play, how I think, so we keep interacting. What I think he needs to do to improve I tell him and the same is the case with him. He also tries to help me and ensure I give it my best shot on a tour. And I am very thankful that he he gave me some good points at the NCA.

“Obviously, he has done very well in Tests, and the number at which we bat...Rishabh bats, it is very important for us to understand the situation. If four wickets fall quickly and a partnership is required then we cannot play that fast-scoring game. Overall, we need to keep the match in mind... What we need to do at that point in time because it is a five-day game and last day is very important. And, planning and execution is the most important aspect in Test cricket,” Kishan added.

Kishan favours playing Test cricket according to the situation of the match, adding that ‘Bazball’ should not become the template for playing every single five-day game. Kishan, who made his Test debut on the West Indies tour, scored a T20-style half-century in the second innings of the drawn second Test here, as the need of the hour was to score quickly and set an imposing target for the hosts.

India scoring at 7.54 runs per over on day 4 of the second Test (they declared at 181/2 in 24 overs) caught the attention of the experts who asked Ishan during the post-match press conference if this is the way India would play Tests matches in future, much like England, whose aggressive style of playing has been give the term ‘Bazball’.

“It’s not necessary that everyday you come in and start playing fast cricket. That should depend on the situation. The condition of the pitches also plays a role in how quickly one can score runs,” said Kishan, who was promoted in the batting order to score quick runs on the fourth day of the second Test.

Kishan scored a 34-ball 52 to help India set a 365-run victory target for the West Indies but rain played spoilsport on the fifth and final day on Sunday to deny India a clean sweep of the two-match series. “Mostly, where we play, wickets are not that easy...There is turn and bounce. So, playing quick on those surface there is no point because you need to read the wicket properly.

“If you get a wicket where you can score quick runs and the need of the hour is to do that, then every player in the (Indian) team has the capability to perform that role. The kind of players we have and the number of formats and matches that we play, everyone knows his role – which match one has to play in what manner. So, personally, I feel, every match we don't need to play like that (score quickly), but it should be situation-based,” he added.