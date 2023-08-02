India Vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya Says ‘You Can’t Be Heroes Without Pressure’ After Winning 3rd ODI

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya led Team India to a massive 200-run win over West Indies in the third and final ODI to help India cricket team clinch a 2-1 series win over the Windies. It is a record 13th consecutive bilateral ODI series win for India over West Indies. The next best is Pakistan’s 11 successive series wins over Pakistan.

Tuesday’s win was also India’s second-biggest ODI win over the two-time ODI World Cup champions West Indies. The biggest one till date is 224-run win at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Pandya was pleased that Team India were able to come up trumps in a must-win clash. “If I'm being very honest, as a captain I look forward to these kind of games where some thing is on the line and not just an international game. We knew that if we failed, there was some disappointment. The way the boys came out and showed their character and at the same point of time they enjoyed it, that’s something I want this team to have. In pressure situations, they have to absorb it but also enjoy it. Without pressure you can’t be heroes,” Pandya said after the third ODI win.



With Mukesh Kumar’s early breakthroughs followed by Shardul Thakur’s fine bowling, India registered a 2-1 series win against West Indies after winning the third ODI match by massive 200-runs Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday. “Virat and Rohit are integral parts of the team. But it was important to rest them so that people like Ruturaj Gaikwad could get a chance. It was about giving opportunities to youngsters,” Pandya said.

Pandya, who scored 70 off 52 balls with 5 sixes and four fours, also disclosed that he interacted with Virat Kohli before the match and Virat advised him to spend some time in the crease.

“I took it deep intentionally, wanted to have some time out in the middle. Had a great chat with Virat before the game, he wanted me to spend some time out in the middle and get used to the 50-over format. Really thankful for him to share that experience with me. Once you hit one ball and get into rhythm things are very different. The ball was doing just a bit. Scoring 350 was always crucial. When you have a total like that, batters chase the ball and if the luck is one your side, batters will nick it. Couple of really good catches by Gill,” he added.

“West Indies woke up very late and there was that partnership that took it to the 34th over. The game was kind of over in the powerplay itself. This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. Things like travel, hopefully the West Indies cricket board can take note and ensure that there are no hiccups. We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Rohit can have the full (trophy),” Pandya further added.

Mukesh took three wickets conceding 30 runs while Thakur picked up four wickets for 37 runs. Kuldeep Yadav also cleared up two scalps and Jaydev Unadkat got one wicket. Chasing a huge total of 352, West Indies lose their first wicket early as Mukesh Kumar dismissed Brandon King on a duck in the first over.

Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph bounced back as they added 50–run partnership in 47 balls for the 9th wicket. However, their partnership came to an end after Thakur dismissed Joseph at 26 with a bouncer. Ishan Kishan caught Joseph in a failed pull shot.

Thakur picked the last wicket by clearing up Jayden Seales with an angled ball hitting the stumps. India won by a massive 200 runs in 35.3 overs.

(with ANI inputs)