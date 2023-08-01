Highlights | IND VS WI, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Score: India Beat West Indies By 200 Runs, Claim Series 2-1

In the final match of the series, the cricket pitch favored the batsmen, but the West Indies team seemed to still be affected by their previous loss in Barbados. They struggled during their chase, allowing India to dominate the game. The West Indies openers fell quickly, followed by their captain, who was caught out by Mukesh Kumar. Unadkat took out another batsman, leaving the West Indies in a difficult position at 35/4. Thakur then took two more wickets in quick succession. Some lower-order players tried to save the situation, but it wasn't enough. Thakur's four wickets and Mukesh Kumar's impressive bowling denied West Indies the chance to win their first ODI series against India since 2006. India's strong batting performance had already secured the victory, with four players scoring half-centuries to help them reach a total of 351.

