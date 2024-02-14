Rohit Sharma's leadership skills and experience in T20 cricket make him a natural choice for captaincy. The confidence shown by BCCI secretary Jay Shah reflects the faith the board has in Rohit's ability to lead the team to victory. It'll be interesting to see how the team performs under his stewardship in the T20 World Cup 2024, especially with the tournament being held in Barbados.

BCCI secretary expressed strong confidence in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities and the team's potential to excel in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Such affirmations from key figures within the cricket administration can boost the morale of the players and generate excitement among fans. With Rohit Sharma at the helm, India will likely be aiming for nothing less than lifting the trophy.

"We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. But we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row. I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados," Jay Shah said.

Jay shah is the best thing happened to the bcci



Conducted IPL in lockdown for the indians, Giving a Chance to Rohit Sharma for his heroics of World cup 2023.



He has made a promise that under Rohit Sharma india will win t20 world cup 2024.pic.twitter.com/2pZ4zyqfiy (@45Fan_Prathmesh) February 14, 2024

Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday inaugurated the re-christened Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot. (England Name Playing 11 For 3rd Test Vs India: Mark Wood Comes In Place For Shoaib Bashir)

The stadium has been renamed after former cricketer and cricket administrator, Niranjan Shah ahead of the third Test between India and England, which will take place at this venue. Niranjan Shah played 12 first-class matches for Saurashtra. Shah has served as the BCCI secretary and SCA secretary in his career as an administrator of over 50 years.

Jay Shah also played some shots at the wicket while checking out the stadium.

Jaydev Shah, the president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), told ANI, "The better the infrastructure is, the better will be the players. We are happy that Jay Shah has inaugurated this. He liked the wicket quite a lot, and played a few shots. It is really good for the players."

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named the playing eleven for the third Test match against India in Rajkot, as pacer Mark Wood replaced Shoaib Bashir in the playing squad. The series is currently level at 1-1.

"The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood replacing Shoaib Bashir," the statement from ECB said.

Skipper Ben Stokes will play his 100th Test match for England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

"Captain Ben Stokes is set to make his 100th Test appearance in Rajkot," it added.

The third Test will commence on February 15 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi on February 23 The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

Heading into the third Test India will be without the experienced wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul as the player was ruled out of the match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named Devdutt Padikkal as Rahul's replacement for the third Test. (With ANI inputs)