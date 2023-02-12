India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women T20 World Cup 2023 Match Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs PAK-W Match Online and on TV?

India is geared up to face Pakistan in their first game of the 2023 T20 Women's World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. However, India has received some unfavorable news before the game as their key opener, Smriti Mandhana, has been ruled out due to a finger injury. As a result, the Indian team will have to play without one of their most reliable players.

India enters the game with a loss in the Women's Asia Cup 2022, where they were defeated by Pakistan by a 13-run margin. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be eager to start the tournament with a win and seek revenge on the Pakistani side.

Just 1__ Day away from India's first clash of the #T20WorldCup! _



Go well, #TeamIndia __ _



Drop a message in the comments below and wish the Women in Blue! _ _ pic.twitter.com/LTaZ2DfF12 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 11, 2023

Dream11 prediction for India vs Pakistan in the Women's World Cup 2023:

Richa Ghosh, B Maroof, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma (C), Nida Dar (VC), Pooja Vastrakar, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Renuka Singh Thakur.

India Women's Team predicted playing XI: Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarwani, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan Women's predicted playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Fatima, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.

Full Squad:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.