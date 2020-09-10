Indian Premier League 2020: Rajasthan Royals unveils new jersey in most dramatic fashion

Rajasthan Royals, who finished as the champions in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL), have unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament in the most epic way possible.

The players of the Rajasthan-based franchise literally saw a royal landing of their jerseys for the 2020 IPL when a skydiver jumped off a plane to delivery their new kit on a beach in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rajasthan Royals took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video in which their official matchday jerseys for the upcoming IPL could be seen literally landing in Dubai.

Take a look at the video:

In the video, a Spanish skydiving athlete could be seen jumping off a plane from several thousands feet above the Palm Islands and carrying a Rajathan Royals bag with him.

The skydiver parachuted onto the beach before he eventually drop a bag full of Rajasthan Royals jerseys for the players to grab.

The cricketers, who are stationed at the One & Only Resort, Royal Mirage in Dubai and were having a relaxed morning at the beach on Wednesday following a long training session, were left perplexed at the sight.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in UAE namely Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their campaign in the 13th edition of the IPL against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.(Also Read: Rajasthan Royals' full schedule, squad for IPL 2020)

The Rajasthan-based franchise first match in Dubai will be against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30, while their first game in Abu Dhabi will take place on October 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).