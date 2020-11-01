हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Shahbaz Nadeem reveals his plan that he used to dismiss AB de Villiers

Nadeem provided the breakthrough at a crucial juncture which caused RCB's batting to collapse from 71/3 in 11 overs to 120/7 from their alloted 20 overs. SRH chased the small total in just 14.1 overs, winning the match by 5 wickets.

Indian Premier League 2020: Shahbaz Nadeem reveals his plan that he used to dismiss AB de Villiers
Image credits: Twitter/@SunRisers

SunRisers Hyderabad’s Shahbaz Nadeem took the prized scalp of the in-form AB de Villiers in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (October 31) at Sharjah. The wicket came at a crucial juncture in the game and was instrumental in SRH’s eventual 5-wicket win over RCB.

Following the victory, the left-arm spinner Nadeem spoke about his ‘plan’ which he used to remove the dangerous South African. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of IPL, Nadeem revealed the same in a chat with fellow SRH bowler Sandeep Sharma.

"The plan to bowl against AB de Villiers is to go ahead with no plan. He plays differently in every innings so there is no point in planning," said Nadeem.

"When I dismissed him, he had already hit me for a six, earlier in the same over. So I thought about bowling him at around the off stump and luckily the ball went straight to deep extra cover," he said.

AB de Villiers wicket sparked a dramatic turnaround in favour of SRH. RCB could only manage 120/7 from their 20 overs. Before ABD’s dismissal, the score read 71/2 inside 11 overs with the reigns of the match up for grabs. De Villiers, so often RCB’s saving grace this season, couldn’t repeat his heroics as he got out for 24 (off 24 balls). Nadeem finished with figures of 4-0-35-1.

"It was a big wicket for us. After de Villers' wicket, it got easy for us to bowl in the death overs."

Chasing the sub-par total, SRH cruised to victory in just 14/1 overs with an all-round batting effort. With this victory, SRH also kept alive their hopes of securing the all-important IPL 2020 playoffs berth.

IPL 2020Shahbaz NadeemAB de VilliersSunrisers HyderabadIPL 13latest IPL newsIPL in UAEIndian Premier League
