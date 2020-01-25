हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India A vs New Zealand A

Injured Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of India A's tour of New Zealand

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour of New Zeland due to a fractured wrist. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour of New Zeland due to a fractured wrist. 

The 22-year-old sustained the injury to the scaphoid bone of his left wrist during India A's first unofficial One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22.  

Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Ahmed's hand has been placed in a plaster cast and that he is now all set to undergo rehabilitation. 

"Khaleel Ahmed fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22," the BCCI said in a press release.

"His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour. NCA will manage his rehabilitation," the statement added. 

The BCCI, however, is yet to name his replacement for the remainder of the tour. 

On Friday, India A lost the second unofficial ODI by 29 runs at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The two sides will now play the third and final unofficial ODI on Sunday before the two the teams will participate in a two-match unofficial Test series, beginning January 30.

