IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada takes home the Purple Cap

Even though Delhi Capitals lost in their maiden IPL Final appearance - Losing to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets, the disgruntled fans of the franchise would draw some solace from Kagiso Rabada's Purple Cap win. Rabada grabbed 30 wickets in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada takes home the Purple Cap
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Even though Delhi Capitals lost the IPL 2020 Final by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (November 10), their star pacer Kagiso Rabada emerged from the tournament as the highest wicket-taker - taking home the Purple Cap.

Rabada picked-up an astonishing 30 wickets from 17 games and left the rest of the race far behind. We look at the final top-10 standings for the Purple Cap below.

Player Team Matches Wickets Economy-rate Best
Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 17 30 8.34 4/24
Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians 15 27 6.73 4/14
Trent Boult Mumbai Indians 15 25 7.97 4/18
Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals 16 22 8.39 3/33
Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 21 7.08 3/18
Rashid Khan SunRisers Hyderabad 16 20 5.37 3/7
Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 14 20 6.55 3/19
Mohammad Shami Kings XI Punjab 14 20 8.57 3/15
Varun Chakravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders 13 17 6.84 5/20
T Natarajan SunRisers Hyderabad 16 16 8.02 2/24

Prior to the game, Rabada was in a close race with Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah. Before the commencement of the final, Rabada had 29 wickets from 16 games while Bumrah was on 27 wickets from 14 games.

In the final, however, Bumrah failed to take a wicket even though he bowled an economical spell of 4-0-28-0 which decided the fate of the coveted Purple Cap.

It must be noted, however, that Bumrah had played two lesser games than Rabada – playing just 14 games before the final as he was rested for one game while Delhi played an extra game after losing their Qualifier 1 against Mumbai. Bumrah even had a better economy rate than Rabada – 6.73 as compared to 8.34.

Rabada was the most potent weapon in Delhi’s armoury and was skipper Shreyas Iyer’s go to bowler whenever a breakthrough was needed. The South African speedster took two four-wicket hauls in this edition- Bumrah being the only other bowler to do so.

Rabada was instrumental in Delhi’s 17-run win in the crucial Qualifier 2 against SunRisers Hyderabad taking 4-29 on the big stage.

Trent Boult, who was third on the list prior to the final, took three wickets in the final and thus ended his capped off his phenomenal tournament with 25 wickets from 15 games at a decent economy rate of 7.97.

