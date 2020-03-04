IPL 2020 faces prize money cut, champion to get Rs 10 crore instead of Rs 20 crore

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion will receive Rs 10 crore as prize money, which is just half of what Mumbai Indians, the winner of the 2019 edition. had received. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to halve the prize money for the IPL 2020 champion and the runners-up as part of its cost-cutting measures for the upcoming edition which starts March 29, 2020, with the final sc hduled on May 24.

In a circular sent to all eight IPL franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad - the BCCI has notified that instead of a whopping Rs 20 crore, the IPL champion team will now receive Rs 10 crore.

"The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost cutting measures. The champions will get Rs 10 crore instead of Rs 20 crore. The runners-up will get Rs 6.25 crore from earlier Rs 12.5 crore," a BCCI notification, in possession of PTI, read. The two losing qualifiers will now get Rs 4.3 crore each.

"The franchises are all in good health. They also have multiple ways like sponsorships to bolster their income. Hence the decision on prize money taken," a senior BCCI source said.

However, state associations hosting IPL games will get Rs 1 crore with franchises and BCCI contributing Rs 50 lakh each.

It has also been learnt that mid-level BCCI employees won't be allowed to avail business class flights like earlier for flying to Asian countries (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE) where the fight time is less than eight hours.