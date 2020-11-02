IPL 2020: Is Chris Gayle hinting at retirement with this cryptic Tweet?

Kings XI Punjab’s batting superstar Chris Gayle took social media by storm on Monday (November 2) after his side lost their last league game against Chennai Super Kings– thus getting knocked out of IPL 2020.

Gayle took to his official Twitter handle and wrote: “Plz continue to watch @IPL even though my season has come to an end. Thank you #UniverseBoss”

While Gayle, earlier during the tournament, had denied rumors about his retirement – this particular Tweet has created quite a buzz with several fans speculating that the Jamaican is actually hinting at his retirement.

While there is no confirmation as to whether Gayle was pointing at his departure from the game or not, it has to be taken into account that the colossal West Indian is already 41-years-old and his retirement is not too far away.

Whatever be the case, Gayle had a serious impact on the fortunes of Kings XI this season. After not being picked-up in Kings XI’s opening few games, Gayle gave a fantastic account of himself as soon as he was included. Kings XI, who were hovering around at the bottom of the table, won five consecutive games as soon as Gayle came into the side.

Gayle, defying his age, scored 288 runs 7 games at an average of 41.14 and a strike-rate of 137.14 which included three half-centuries. The power-hitter was unfortunate as he got dismissed for 99 in their penultimate game against Rajasthan Royals. It would have been a record-extending seventh IPL century for Gayle had he reached the mark.

Gayle, though, would draw some solace from the fact that he became the first player ever to score an astonishing 1000 sixes in T20’s, with several current and former players calling him the greatest T20 cricketer ever.