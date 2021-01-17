IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar becomes eligible to feature in auction pool after Mumbai debut

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has become eligible to throw his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction pool with the auction set to take place on February 16. Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for senior Mumbai team against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Friday.

To be eligible to feature in the IPL auction pool, a player has to play at least one match for the senior domestic team. Arjun Tendulkar had an uneventful debut against Haryana, getting run-out without facing a ball after coming in at No. 11 and then picked up one wicket for 34 runs from three overs in a Mumbai defeat.

According to IPL auction regulations shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the state associations, Arjun Tendulkar will have to express his interest by logging in to the online registration system after which they will need to take care of other important formalities as well.

BCCI has made it clear that they will not be dealing with any player agent or manager and all dealings will be done with the state bodies and failure by a player to abide by the rules will result in that player's name being withdrawn from the auction list.

The junior Tendulkar has been a regular in the Mumbai Indians franchise's nets as Sachin Tendulkar served as a mentor of the IPL side. He has also been a part of Team India's net sessions in a bid to hone his skills. His performances in the U-19 tournaments for Mumbai have earnt him a name for himself. During the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy, Arjun Tendulkar claimed 19 wickets in just five games for Mumbai. He was also part of the India Under-19 team which toured Sri Lanka in 2018 for two four-day games.

With the mini-auction ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL inching closer, franchises looking to retain players must complete the process by January 20, the BCCI said. Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.

In a mail sent to the state associations, accessed by ANI, IPL COO and interim BCCI CEO Hemang Amin explained the whole process through which an Indian player (whether capped or uncapped) may register to be able to play in the 2021 edition. He added that the process wasn't applicable for players who have an ongoing contract or may get a contract extension prior to the auction.