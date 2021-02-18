हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021 Auction

IPL 2021 auction: Chennai Super Kings full squad and player list

After suffering a huge setback in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would look to fill the gaps in the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. The franchise roped in a total of six players in the mini-auction on Thursday. 

Moeen Ali was the notable addition in the CSK squad as the three-time IPL winner bagged the England international for Rs 7 crores. Apart from the all-rounder, the team also spent a whopping Rs 9.25 crore on Krishnappa Gowtham, making him the most-expensive uncapped Indian in the history of the league.  

While CSK released most of its senior players, the franchise showed great faith on Suresh Raina, who despite not being with the side in the previous edition was retained. Raina's inclusion will provide CSK with the much-required depth in the middle-order, something which felt lacking in the last edition.   

Retained: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran  

Purchased: Moeen Ali (7 crores), Krishnappa Gowtham (9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (50 lakhs), Harishankar Reddy (20 lakhs), K Bhagath Varma (20 lakhs), Hari Nishanth (20 lakhs)   

Released: Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson (retired), Monu Singh, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay  

