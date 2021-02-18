IPL 2021 auction: Mumbai Indians full squad, player list

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI IPL 2021 player list: In the auction on Thursday, the defending champions purchased a total of seven players, which included 21-year-old Arjun Tendulkar. Apart from him, the team also picked Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham and young South Africa seamer Marco Jansen. 

MI IPL 2021 player list: The fans would hope for another promising campaign from Mumbai Indians as the defending champions retained most of its core members for the upcoming edition of IPL. The team is filled with T20 stars in both departments of the game. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma along with Quinton de Kock lead the attack for the Mumbai-based franchise with the bat, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), and Kieron Pollard providing depth in the middle. The team is equally balanced in the bowling department with India seamer Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult leading the attack.

Retained: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult  

Purchased: Adam Milne (3.2 crores), Nathan Coulter-Nile (5 crores), Piyush Chawla (2.4 crores), James Neesham (50 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (20 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (20 lakh), Marco Jansen (20 lakhs)    

Released: James Pattinson, Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mitchell McClenghan 

