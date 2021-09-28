IPL 2021: BIG change in schedule, last two league matches SRH vs MI and RCB vs DC to be played concurrently at 7.30 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that the last two league matches before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs will be played concurrently.

The final day of the league phase this season will witness a double-header with Sunrisers Hyderabad facing Mumbai Indians in the first match before the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

The SRH vs MI Match 55 was scheduled to be played in Abu Dhabi at 3:30 pm IST but it will now be played concurrently with RCB vs DC match and commence at 7:30 pm IST.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently. On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)," the Indian cricket board confirmed in a press release.