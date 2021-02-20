IPL 2021: Didn’t know how much is Rs 15 crores in New Zealand dollars, says Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping amount of Rs 15 crores in the IPL mini-auction on Thursday. The Bangalore-based IPL franchise got hold of the Kiwi cricketer after an enthralling bidding war against the other franchises, making him the fourth-expensive pick in the history of the tournament.

Reflecting back on his value, Jamieson wondered how much Rs 15 crores would convert into his country's currency.

“I woke up around midnight and decided to check the phone. Rather than trying to avoid the situation, (I thought) I’ll sit back and enjoy it. It was certainly a weird hour and a half waiting for my name to be called up,” Jamieson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

“I had a message from Shane Bond (former New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians bowling coach) as it was going and he said, ‘How good is this’.

“I didn’t actually know what the amount of money, how that translated to New Zealand dollars. It was quite cool to share that moment with him and ride that two or three minutes with him.” Jamieson added.

Apart from RCB, Jamieson also drew interests from the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings camp in the auction on Thursday.

Jamieson will be taking part in the upcoming T20Is against Australia, starting from February 22.