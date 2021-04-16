IPL 2021: John Cena reveals great ‘connection’ with RCB skipper Virat Kohli

WWE star wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena talked about similarities between him and the Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Cena, who is famous for his out of the box posts on Instagram, posted a photo of Kohli in 2019 during the ICC 50-over World Cup.

Cena has a huge fan following all across the globe as he has won several accolades in WWE. The 43-year-old wrestler-turned-actor claims that he followed the 2019 World Cup and his connection with cricket was made from there.

Cena revealed his connection with Indian Cricket after he posted a picture of Team India captain Virat Kohli in 2019 on social media. “I was following the 2019 Cricket World Cup and I began to see some correlation and the philosophy of never giving up. So, that is where the connection with cricket was made.” Cena said on Star Sports’ pre-show Cricket Live.

India played some dominant cricket in the group stages of the 2019 World Cup. However, the 2011 champions, suffered a heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the semifinals. England went on to win the 2019 World Cup by beating New Zealand in some controversial manner in the super-over as they were declared the winner on the boundary-count rule.

Cena will be next seen in the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Some of the biggest Hollywood stars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodrigues, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron will be part of the movie.

When John Cena was asked how his character would sledge an opponent during a cricket match with a dialogue from the movie, he said, “You can’t run from your past and yours just caught up!” Fast and Furious 9 will be releasing on June 25, 2021, in India.