IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab rechristen to Punjab Kings ahead of auction

It will be a new beginning for Kings XI Punjab for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just a day ahead of the auctions in Chennai on Thursday (February 18). The Punjab-based IPL franchise have rechristened themselves to Punjab Kings, unveiling their new logo.

The franchise claims that the new brand name enhances the connection, that the team has built over the years with its fan base around the world and helps it to stand out amongst competition. Kings XI finished in sixth place in the points table last year with just six wins out of 14 games.

Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owns the franchise along with the likes of Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia. "Through the renewed identity, the spirit of Punjab is coming to light, infusing vigor and vibrancy while maintaining the long legacy through the motif, lion. The brand name and monogram, lion in the team’s logo stand for exuberance. It is symbolic to the dynamic and distinctive edge of the team, through its sharp forms. While the color stands for vibrancy, the roaring lion monogram has been simplified to an iconic rendition which fits into a confined space while giving all the elements a very modern feel," the franchise said in a statement.

Speaking on the new brand identity Satish Menon, Punjab Kings CEO said, “Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself. The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams.”