IPL 2021: KKR opener Shubman Gill gets swanky SUV as gift, check out

India batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill on Tuesday (April 20) received the Mahindra Thar SUV as a gift from Anand Mahindra, who is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group of companies. Gill received the car, which is worth Rs 15 lakhs (approx.), for his outstanding show in the Test series in Australia.

Notably, Shubman, who made his Test debut in the series, played a brilliant knock of 91 to help the Team India attain their historic victory at the fortress of Australian cricket – Gabba and as India pulled off a remarkable win in the final Test of the series, Anand Mahindra promised to gift SUVs to six new stars – Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, and Washington Sundar.

Meanwhile, Gill couldn't be present to receive the gift as he is currently busy playing in the IPL 2021 but his family ensured that they receive it on Gill's behalf. However, the 21-year-old batsman took to Twitter to share the photos of the new vehicle and expressed his gratitude towards Mahindra for the encouraging gesture.

"Sir I am grateful and a big thank you to you for this gesture. Playing for India has been an honour and I will strive to give my best every time I step out on the field," he wrote.

It's a great feeling to receive the Mahindra Thar and I wish was there to collect this beast. @anandmahindra Sir I am grateful and a big thank you to you for this gesture. Playing for India has been an honour and I will strive to give my best everytime I step out on the field. pic.twitter.com/Dj82w1oSJ8 — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 20, 2021

Earlier, Indian cricketers T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj also received their Thar SUVs and expressed their gratitude for the invaluable gift by Mahindra.