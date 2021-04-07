Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj receive ‘promised’ Mahindra Thar after T. Natarajan and Shardul Thakur

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (April 6) expressed his gratitude to industrialist Anand Mahindra after he gifted SUV to the young heroes of India’s 2-1 triumph in Test series in Australia. After being bowled out for 36 and without the services of their skipper Virat Kohli for the last three Tests, Team India battled a plethora of injuries but youngsters like Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, T. Natarajan and Shardul Thakur starred in a famous series win.

The final match at the Gabba saw India field a bowling attack where Mohammed Siraj, who debuted for country in Tests in the second match of the series, was the leader of the pack. As India pulled off a remarkable win in Brisbane, which is considered Australia's fortress, Anand Mahindra promised to gift SUVs to six new stars.

Washington Sundar on Tuesday shared a photo with his new car and wrote, “Filled with immense gratitude to Shri @anandmahindra for this wonderful gift & all the encouragement that you provide us youngsters.

“I’m certain that your support will motivate many to take up a sport and bring more laurels to our country! Many thanks and best regards sir,” he added.

Filled with immense gratitude to Shri @anandmahindra for this wonderful gift & all the encouragement that you provide us youngsters. I'm certain that your support will motivate many to take up a sport and bring more laurels to our country! Many thanks and best regards sir. pic.twitter.com/uCNv26Q8P7 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 6, 2021

Washington had a dream debut at the Gabba. In Australia’s first innings, he went on to dismiss Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon as he finished with three wickets. He scored his maiden half-century, as he and Shardul Thakur put on a rescue act for India.

Then, in the fourth innings, he played a crucial 53-run partnership with Rishabh Pant as India chased 329 to win the series decider.

Meanwhile, Siraj received his gift on Sunday, he took to social media to thank Anand Mahindra for the SUV.

“Words fail me at this moment. There is nothing I can say or do that will adequately express how I feel about your beautiful gift,” Siraj tweeted. “For now, I’ll just say a big fat thank you @anandmahindra sir,” he added.

Words fail me at this moment. There is nothing I can say or do that will adequately express how I feel about your beautiful gift @Mahindra_Thar . For now, I'll just say a big fat thank you @anandmahindra sir #AnandMahindra #thankyou pic.twitter.com/hEjYIC8KVj — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) April 4, 2021

Siraj shared a picture of his brother and mother receiving the car, with the cricketer himself away on IPL duty. Siraj made his debut in the second Test in Melbourne, which India won.

T Natarajan and Washington Sundar made their debuts in the final Test, while Saini had only played one Test before that. It was also Shardul Thakur’s second Test, but it was as good as a debut for him as he bowled only 1.4 overs before picking up an injury in his only prior appearance for India in the longest format of the game.