IPL 2021: MI edges out RCB to become most explosive line-up in Zee News poll

The IPL 2021 auction came to an end on Thursday (February 18) evening with plenty of big-name signings led by a record one of South African Chris Morris by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore – the most expensive in IPL history. Zee News held a poll on Twitter on Friday (February 19) to determine which will be the most explosive team in IPL 2021.

At the end of the poll, IPL 2020 champions Mumbai Indians just managed to edge out Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore with 40.5% of the votes cast in favour of MI while RCB got 38.8% of the votes. 14% voters felt Delhi Capitals are most explosive while 6.6% believed that Rajasthan Royals, who signed up Morris at a record price, could be most explosive.

#ZeePoll | Which team do you think has the most explosive batting lineup in #IPL2021?https://t.co/MEPWI8oTCK — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 19, 2021

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have bolstered their batting firepower with the addition of 'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell to their batting line-up for Rs 14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction held in Chennai on Thursday (February 18). That means RCB will have a batting line-up featuring Kohli himself, AB de Villiers and Maxwell to send shudders down any bowling attack's spine.

However, IPL 2020 champions Mumbai Indians have a top line-up featuring Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Pollard had a mind-boggling strike-rate of over 191 in 2020 while Pandya was not far behind striking it at 178.