IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Kiran More test Covid-19 positive ahead of opener against RCB

The upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) faces more COVID-19 trouble as now Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. MI confirmed the news on Twitter and said the former Indian cricketer is “currently asymptomatic and has been isolated”.

