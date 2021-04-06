हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Kiran More test Covid-19 positive ahead of opener against RCB

Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More tests positive for Covid-19.

MI's consultant Kiran More (Source: Twitter)

The upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) faces more COVID-19 trouble as now Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. MI confirmed the news on Twitter and said the former Indian cricketer is “currently asymptomatic and has been isolated”.

 

