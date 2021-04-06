IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Kiran More test Covid-19 positive ahead of opener against RCB

The upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) faces more COVID-19 trouble as now Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. MI confirmed the news on Twitter and said the former Indian cricketer is “currently asymptomatic and has been isolated”.
Official Statement:
Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Mr. Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. #MumbaiIndians #MI #OneFamily (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Szoweg0MrZ
Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. (2/3)
