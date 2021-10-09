हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishabh Pant

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant amuses Virat Kohli with 'fake crying' during RCB vs DC - WATCH

The incident took place after Virat Kohli won the toss, following which a disappointed Rishabh Pant was seen 'fake crying'.

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant amuses Virat Kohli with &#039;fake crying&#039; during RCB vs DC - WATCH
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant amuses Virat Kohli with 'fake crying' during RCB vs DC (Twitter)

Rishabh Pant has been a delight for the fans be it with the bat or his antics on the field. In the final Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which  the latter won by hitting a six in the final delivery of the 20th over, Pant left everyone in splits with his funny gesture during the toss. 

The incident took place after Kohli won the toss, following which a disappointed Pant was seen 'fake crying'. Soon after the moment both Kohli and Pant burst out in laughter, a video of which was shared by IPL on social media. 

Here is the video:

This is not the first time Pant has been seen throwing banters at the opposition skippers. Earlier during the clash between Delhi and Mumbai Indians, Pant teased Rohit Sharma right after the toss.

Pant after announcing his decision to bowl first teased Rohit, after which the latter was left in splits. Former cricketer Murali Kartik, who was present in the middle, told Rohit "I like the banter between you two."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rishabh PantVirat KohliIPL 2021
Next
Story

IPL 2021: 'You can finish it off' - Glenn Maxwell's pep talk to KS Bharat before last-ball six

Must Watch

PT20M19S

Watch the complete destruction of terror in Kashmir in Badi Bahas