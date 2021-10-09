IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant amuses Virat Kohli with 'fake crying' during RCB vs DC - WATCH

Rishabh Pant has been a delight for the fans be it with the bat or his antics on the field. In the final Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the latter won by hitting a six in the final delivery of the 20th over, Pant left everyone in splits with his funny gesture during the toss.

The incident took place after Kohli won the toss, following which a disappointed Pant was seen 'fake crying'. Soon after the moment both Kohli and Pant burst out in laughter, a video of which was shared by IPL on social media.

Here is the video:

This is not the first time Pant has been seen throwing banters at the opposition skippers. Earlier during the clash between Delhi and Mumbai Indians, Pant teased Rohit Sharma right after the toss.

Pant after announcing his decision to bowl first teased Rohit, after which the latter was left in splits. Former cricketer Murali Kartik, who was present in the middle, told Rohit "I like the banter between you two."