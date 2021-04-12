IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Chris Gayle becomes only batsman to achieve THIS huge feat

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Chris Gayle is known for making and breaking records and on Monday (April 12) the ‘Universe Boss’ created achieved another big feat when he became the first batsman to hit 350 sixes in Indian Premier League.

Gayle achieved the feat during PBKS’ IPL 2021 opener against Rajasthan Royals when he smashed a delivery by Ben Stokes over deep square for a maximum in the 8th over of the game. He later hit his 351st six in IPL history off Rahul Tewatia's delivery.

Top 5 six-hitters in IPL

Chris Gayle- 351 AB De Villiers- 237 MS Dhoni- 216 Rohit Sharma- 214 Virat Kohli- 201

Notably, Gayle already holds the record of hitting most sixes in IPL. Also, the Jamaican is the only batsman to hit 1000 maximums in T20 cricket.

The southpaw also holds the record of most sixes in an innings as he had slammed record 17 sixes in the match against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 and in the same match, the big-hitter made the record for fastest IPL hundred as he scored a ton in 30 balls. His 175 not out against PWI is still the highest individual score in the league.

Overall, 41-year-old Gayle has amassed over 4800 runs in the IPL and is the second-highest run-getter among overseas players in the IPL. He is only behind Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner, who has 5254 runs to his name.

Talking about the match, Gayle scored 40 runs off 28 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 2 sixes, before he was sent back by RR all-rounder Riyan Parag in the 10th over.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings in game four of the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.