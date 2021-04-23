IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli plays perfect team player, ensures Devdutt Padikkal completes maiden 100

Virat Kohli had a fantastic day on the pitch as the Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to become the first cricketer to breach the 6000-run milestone in the history of the Indian Premier League. Leading his side from the front, Kohli went on to play an unbeaten knock of 72 from 47 balls, which saw RCB secure a comprehesnive 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Kohli found great support from his opening partner and young batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who also had a brilliant day in the pitch. The 20-year-old went on to complete his maiden ton in the lucrative T20 league, and he now is the third Indian uncapped player to achieve this feat.

Fantastic innings from young Padikkal. And this year @RCBTweets are in ominous form, which is great to see. Kohli and Padikkal made it look very easy. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/fIUC9lImjP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2021

Padikkal, who was awarded the player of the match for his heroics, however, mentioned that he was more concerned about finishing the match than completing his ton.

"Not really, that's what I was telling Virat to go for it. For me it's not about getting to a hundred, I wouldn't mind missing out on hundreds as long as I contribute to team's wins. Throughout the innings there were times when he was going better and then I was going better. Rotation of strike is important. We just clicked well," the 20-year-old said during the post-match presentation ceremony when asked whether he was worried about reaching the three-digit figure.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who has always been a great supporter of his teammates, shared a different opinion and was more keen than Padikkal reaching his first ton.

Virat Kohli is a damn gentleman! Hear what he had to say about getting Devdutt Padikkal to his century. Well played boys. Beautiful partnership. #RCBvRR #RCB pic.twitter.com/Lhz29IG54r — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 22, 2021

"We (Padikkal and Kohli) spoke about it (on the 100). He (Padikkal) told me to finish it off, I told him to get to it first. He said many will come, I said yeah you can say that after you get to the landmark. He deserved to get the three-figure mark," Kohli revealed during his interaction during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, the pair of Kohli and Padikkal also stitched the highest opening-wicket stand for RCB. In response to RR's 177/9, the pair added 181 runs for the opening wicket as RCB closed the game in just 16.3 overs.