हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mitchell Marsh

IPL 2021: SRH sign Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Jason Roy replaces Mitchell Marsh, who has pulled out of the IPL 2021 owing to personal reasons.

IPL 2021: SRH sign Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh
Jason Roy joins SRH (Source: twitter)

Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad has signed up England batsman Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh for the IPL 2021, which is set to commence from April 9.

Notably, Marsh, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has pulled out of the upcoming season of the cash-rich league owing to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Jason Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions & later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition. He has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name.

SRH have acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore, the league said in a media advisory.

Also, SRH took to Twitter to announce the development. The franchise wrote: "Due to personal reasons, Mitchell Marsh will be opting out of #IPL2021. We would like to welcome @JasonRoy20 to the #SRHFamily."

It is worth mentioning that last year, Mitchell Marsh was not able to play the entire IPL for SRH as he was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). SRH had then named Jason Holder as the replacement for Marsh during IPL 2020 in the UAE.

In the last season of IPL, David Warner-led SRH had managed to qualify for the playoffs but the side had suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Even after injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh, SRH managed to punch above its weight to reach the playoff stage.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mitchell MarshJason RoyIPL 2021SRHIndian Premier League
Next
Story

I want to drink coffee in IPL 2021 cup: KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan

Must Watch

PT6M2S

Salman Khan massively trolled due to brother Arbaaz Khan