IPL 2021 suspension

IPL 2021 suspension: Andre Russell’s partner Jassym Lora sizzles on social media, check pics

It is Andre Russell’s better half, Jassym Lora, who is stealing the show, especially taking Instagram by storm. Jassym is a renowned face in the world of modeling.

IPL 2021 suspension: Andre Russell’s partner Jassym Lora sizzles on social media, check pics
Kolkata Knight Riders and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell with wife Jassym Lora. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is on a break after being suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. Which means IPL fans are missing explosive action on the cricket field especially off the willow of someone like Kolkata Knight Riders and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

But it is Russell’s better half, Jassym Lora, who is stealing the show, especially taking Instagram by storm. Jassym is a renowned face in the world of modeling. The IPL fans have often spotted Jassym wearing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jersey and cheering for him from the stands during the T20 tournament.

Since his debut in 2011, Russell has been nothing short especially in the T20 format. The West Indies all-rounder has appeared in 49 T20 Internationals and 56 One Day Internationals. In the 20-overs format, the right-hander has 540 runs at a strike rate of 151.3 and 26 wickets at an economy rate of 9.08. In ODIs, Russell has scored 1,034 runs at a strike rate of 130.2 along with scalping 70 wickets at an economy rate of 5.84.

Andre Russell&#039;s wife Jassym Lora. (Source: Instagram)

Andre and Jassym have been in a relationship since 2014. In 2017, the couple decided to finally enter marital bliss as they tied the knot in a private ceremony. Three years later in 2020, Andre and Jassym became parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Jassym Lora was born in Miami and began modelling at the age of 19. (Source: Instagram)

Born and brought up in the United States city, Miami, Jassym started her modeling career at the age of 19. She is also a social media influencer and her following on the photo-sharing platform speaks volumes about her popularity.

Jassym Lora is an established model and social media influence with a massive Instagram following. (Source: Instagram)

Jassym has a following of over 369,000 on her official Instagram handle. The Jamaican model has been grabbing all the limelight lately with her sensual and hot pictures on social media.

