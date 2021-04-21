The MS Dhoni 'jinx': THIS ex-India cricketer reveals why players avoid sharing pre-match wishes with CSK skipper

MS Dhoni, the name which despite no longer being a part of the international circuit, still hogs most of the limelight in one of world's most popular spoting event, the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year, endured a tough season with his 'Yellow Army', the Chennai Super Kings, last year, however, things have so far remained calm in the CSK setup in the ongoing edition of IPL.

With two wins from three matches, Dhoni's CSK are currently placed third on the points table with four points.

Dhoni, who had a great reign as Team India skipper, is renowned for his cool and calm demeanour on the pitch, however, his former teammate and India cricketer Pragyan Ojha has now went on to reveal a unique side of the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"MSD will never wish his team members 'all the best' or 'good luck' before a game. Because he feels, if he wishes somebody quite a few players he has wished his players during a game, it ended up in a very different way. That's maybe why he has stopped it." Ojha was quoted as saying by Sports Today.

"Once we had a conversation about people having different kinds of sentiments and that's when he said he never wishes his players before a game. And before the game, none of the players from the opposition to go him. They don't want any wishes from him," the former spinner added.

Dhoni has so far led CSK to three IPL title triumphs and would be looking to add another silverware in the franchise's cabinet before calling quits completely.