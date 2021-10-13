हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy shines as KKR restrict DC to 135/5 in Qualifier 2

KKR managed to maintain a stranglehold over DC batters throughout the match and restricted the Rishabh Pant-led side for a below-par total. 

IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy shines as KKR restrict DC to 135/5 in Qualifier 2
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy (Source: Twitter)

Varun Chakravarthy returned with figures of 2-26 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Delhi Capitals to 135/5 in Qualifier 2 of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Sent into bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a steady start as openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put on 32 runs for the first wicket, but this stand was finally broken in the 5th over by Varun Chakravarthy as he outclassed Shaw (18). After the end of the first six overs, Delhi Capitals' score read 38/1.

Marcus Stoinis came out to bat at number three and along with Dhawan, the duo put on 39 runs for the second wicket. However, as soon as Delhi started to gain an upper hand, KKR got the breakthrough of Stoinis (18) as Shivam Mavi dismissed the right-handed batter. Soon after, the set batter Dhawan (36) was sent back to the pavilion by Chakravarthy, and Delhi was reduced to 83/3 in the 15th over.

KKR managed to maintain a stranglehold over DC batters and this further resulted in the dismissal of skipper Rishabh Pant (6) and the task of reaching a competitive score rested on the shoulders of Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer.

In the final three overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 36 more runs and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 130-run mark.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 135/5 (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Shreyas Iyer 30*; Varun Chakravarthy 2-26) vs KKR.

