IPL 2022: 5 unknown facts about PBKS batter Liam Livingstone

England batter Liam Livingstone is having a great time in IPL 2022. 

England batter Liam Livingstone is having a great time in IPL 2022. 

In 6 games so far, he has scored 224 runs including three fifties. These runs have come at strike rate of 185.12. He has 16 sixes in the tournament so far. 

Take a look at some interesting facts about the cricketers below: 

Birth: Liam Livingstone was born on August 4, 1993, at Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, England.

Skills: Livingstone is an all-rounder who bats right-handed in the middle order and what sets him apart as an all-rounder is that he can bowl both leg breaks and off-spins.

First international: His first international break came in 2017 when he was named in England's Twenty20 for the series versus South Africa. On 23 June 2017, he made his T20I debut for England against South Africa.

Early days: Livingstone made his Twenty20 debut for Lancashire against Leicestershire on May 2015. But he did not impress just 15 runs on his debut.

That big knock: On April 19, 2015, Livingstone gained a lot of attention, on scoring 350 off 138 balls for his club side Nantwich CC. it was undoubtedly one of the highest individual scores in one-day history.

