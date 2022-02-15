IPL 2022 auction: Charu Sharma makes huge BLUNDER, sells THIS player to Delhi Capitals instead of Mumbai Indians – WATCH

It was raining money in the two-day, jam-packed IPL 2022 mega auction, with the 10 franchises splurging close to Rs 550 crore on 204 players to assemble their respective squads during the huge event which took place in Bengaluru on 12th and 13th February.

However, things got pretty tense when the regular auctioneer Hugh Edmeads fell on the floor during the event on the first day due to Postural Hypotension. But, Charu Sharma, who is a known name in the cricket fraternity, came to BCCI’s rescue and assumed Hugh’s responsibilities after being called at very short notice.

Notably, stand-in auctioneer Charu did a brilliant job in handling all the proceedings but one as he mistakenly sold the left-arm pacer, Khaleel Ahmed, to Delhi Capitals instead of Mumbai Indians who had the highest bid for the cricketer on Day 2 of the auction.

During the bidding war, MI were first to initiate a ₹5.25-crore bid for the pacer, following which DC co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi raised paddle for ₹5.5 crore but immediately backed out. However, Charu was in a state of confusion and then made a blunder as he stated that Delhi Capitals have bid 5.25 crores for the Khaleel despite MI already having bid the same amount for the former SRH pacer, whose base price was Rs 50 lakh.

Eventually, MI were robbed of Khaleel Ahmed despite having the highest bid of 5.25 crore and DC got the player for Rs 5.25 crore despite bidding only Rs 5 crore.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Meanwhile, MI made Ishan Kishan the costliest player at the auction by bagging him for Rs 15.25 crore. Overall they spent Rs 89.90 crore from the allowed purse of Rs 90 crore to retain four players and buy 21 players at the auction.

On the other hand, DC’s costliest buy was Shardul Thakur, whose contract is worth Rs 10.75 crore. Delhi also spent Rs 89.90 crore and retained four players and bought 20 players at the auction.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.