IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel slams KKR for THIS reason

A day after Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening game of IPL 2022, Axar Patel has said words of praise for his teammate Kuldeep Yadav, saying he was not backed enough at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He said the DC gave Kuldeep Yadav a sense of security that brought the best out of the Indian wrist-spinner against Mumbai Indians (MI).

In DC`s campaign opener, Kuldeep picked three wickets and conceded just 18 runs in four overs against MI.

"He was adjudged man of the match for playing a key role in Delhi Capitals` victory. It`s all about mindset. He was struggling in the IPL as his place in the KKR team was not secure. He was not sure that he would play all his matches," said Axar Patel in the post-match press conference, when asked about Kuldeep`s performance.

First one is always very special. Glad to start with a win @DelhiCapitals . Exceptional performances @akshar2026 @LalitYadav03 @imK_Ahmed13 __ More to come ____

"He feels now that the game is sure to come after coming here. You can give your best if you know that you have a safe place, and won`t be dropped after a poor performance in two matches. Took important wickets like Pollard. The way coach Ricky Ponting and captain (Rishabh Pant) supported him, made him do his best," said Axar after Delhi`s four-wicket win.

Chasing a target of 178 runs, Delhi were struggling at 104 for six in the 14th over but Lalit Yadav smashed 48 not out and Axar scored 38 not out off 17 balls as they shared an unbroken 75-run partnership to take their team`s score to 179 runs in 18.2 overs. Delhi Capitals will now take on the Hardik Pandya-led side Gujarat Titans in their next match on April 2.