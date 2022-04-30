Delhi Capitals Chetan Sakariya is famous for two things, deadly yorkers and unique celebration styles after taking a wicket. Last year when he rose to the limelight with 14 wickets in 14 games he celebrated his wickets with the Wakanda Forever celebration. This year the 24-year-old is back with the Goku celebration.

Former RR bowler made his debut for Delhi in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. In his first over of the match, he removed KKR's opening batsman Aaron Finch. After dismissing the Australian batsman Sakariya was seen doing a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ celebration. Later in the post-match conversation with Kuldeep Yadav, Sakariya revealed the reason behind his new celebration.

“It was an emotional celebration and it was for my father. He always wished for me to bowl out an international batter,” said Sakariya.

Sakariya, who came into the playing eleven in place of an injured fellow left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed and made his debut for the franchise in the IPL, forced Finch to inside-edge to his pad on the first ball of the second over.

The Australia white-ball skipper slogged but was lucky to survive as Rovman Powell dropped the catch at deep square leg. On the third ball, Sakariya took out Finch with an inswinger when the right-handed batter tried to slog across the line but saw his off-stump rattled.

Rishabh Pant's side thrashed Shreyas Iyer's KKR on Thursday to keep their playoffs hopes alive in the IPL 2022. DC have four wins in eight games and need four more wins in six games. Delhi's next match in IPL 2022 will be against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon